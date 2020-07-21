Slim Chickens to suspend dine-in service in NWA and Fort Smith as COVID-19 precaution

Slim Chickens will suspend dine-in services for Fort Smith and NWA locations beginning July 22 while testing a new enhanced curbside service ordering system.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Slim Chickens has announced that it will suspend dine-in service for restaurants in Northwest Arkansas beginning Wednesday (July 22) until further notice.

With an increase in COVID-19 infection rates in Northwest Arkansas the brand decided to take this proactive approach in an effort to keep guests and employees safe.

“The health and safety of our guests, employees, families and the communities we serve is our top priority,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and CEO Tom Gordon. “We’re proceeding with great caution as we continue to navigate this unprecedented period and doing our part to mitigate the spread.”

Slim Chickens implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting measures and a limited contact experience at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re fortunate to be in a position to function without the use of our dining rooms efficiently and effectively, operating through a limited contact experience and continuing our drive-thru, carry out and curbside service, processes we have perfected over the past several months,” said Gordon. “Additionally, we will be implementing an enhanced curbside service experience through our Slim Chickens App beginning next week.”

The enhanced Slim Chickens smartphone app service will utilize the ability for users to select curbside or pick up when ordering and automatically alerts the restaurant when guests are in route as well as when they arrive on site.

“This new system, working in conjunction with our existing online app will further allow Slim Chickens to give our guests a superior experience when ordering online, a higher level of service at the restaurant as well as reward points to use toward future purchases,” said Gordon.

Slim Chickens expects the enhanced features to begin on Monday (August 3) on the Slim Chickens app as a test program in the Northwest Arkansas locations.

Once completed the enhancements will be utilized in all Slim Chickens locations by the end of August.

Guests are encouraged to order Slim Chickens online for carryout, drive-thru and curbside pickup at slimchickens.com or by downloading the app in the Apple Store and Android Store.

The stores that will suspend dining room service in Northwest Arkansas include:

Fayetteville

2120 N. College Ave., 72703

637 Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, 72703

3562 W. Wedington Drive, 72704

1855 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., 72701

Springdale

5240 W. Sunset Ave., 72762

Rogers

2002 S. Promenade Blvd., 72758

Bentonville

1400 SE Eagle Way, 72756

Fort Smith

7501 Phoenix Ave., 72903