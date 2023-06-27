July 4th laws and ordinances across eastern Oklahoma

Cities in Leflore and Sequoyah counties have different laws and ordinances when it comes to the Fourth of July.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Independence Day is right around the corner and everyone's favorite—and admittedly loud— tradition will return to eastern Oklahoma.

Some may be ready to bring out the roman candles, sparklers, or bottle rockets, others may want to watch out in case of an anxious pet or just make sure local ordinances are being followed.

Here's a reminder of when you (or your overly festive neighbor) are allowed to light fireworks in our area.

Leflore County

Poteau

The lighting of fireworks is allowed within the city limits as long as it is 500 feet away from any church, hospital, nursing home, clinic, public school, house where an ill person is known to be confined, or within one city block of Dewey Avenue from the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center to the LeFlore County Courthouse.

Sequoyah County

Fireworks are permissible by the State of Oklahoma between June 15 - July 4.

Sallisaw

Personal lighting of fireworks is permitted within city limits July 1-4 only between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and midnight.

Muldrow

The display of fireworks within the corporate limits of the town is limited to July 3 and July 4, from 8:00 a.m. to midnight

Tahlequah

Fireworks are only allowed to be used on July 4th.

Roland

5NEWS has reached out to the Town of Roland on their laws and ordinances, and a spokesperson said they would get back to us with more information.

