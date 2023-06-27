July 4th laws and ordinances across eastern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA, USA — Independence Day is right around the corner and everyone's favorite—and admittedly loud— tradition will return to eastern Oklahoma.
Some may be ready to bring out the roman candles, sparklers, or bottle rockets, others may want to watch out in case of an anxious pet or just make sure local ordinances are being followed.
Here's a reminder of when you (or your overly festive neighbor) are allowed to light fireworks in our area.
Leflore County
Poteau
The lighting of fireworks is allowed within the city limits as long as it is 500 feet away from any church, hospital, nursing home, clinic, public school, house where an ill person is known to be confined, or within one city block of Dewey Avenue from the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center to the LeFlore County Courthouse.
Sequoyah County
Fireworks are permissible by the State of Oklahoma between June 15 - July 4.
Sallisaw
Personal lighting of fireworks is permitted within city limits July 1-4 only between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and midnight.
Muldrow
The display of fireworks within the corporate limits of the town is limited to July 3 and July 4, from 8:00 a.m. to midnight
Tahlequah
Fireworks are only allowed to be used on July 4th.
Roland
5NEWS has reached out to the Town of Roland on their laws and ordinances, and a spokesperson said they would get back to us with more information.
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.