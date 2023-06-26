July 4th laws and ordinances across Arkansas

Cities in Benton, Washington and Sebastian counties have different laws and ordinances when it comes to the Fourth of July.

ARKANSAS, USA — Independence Day is right around the corner and everyone's favorite—and admittedly loud— tradition will return to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Some may be ready to bring out the roman candles, sparklers, or bottle rockets, others may want to watch out in case of an anxious pet or just make sure local ordinances are being followed.

Here's a reminder of when you (or your overly festive neighbor) are allowed to light fireworks in our area.

Northwest Arkansas

Fayetteville

Residents can light fireworks on private property (with the owner's consent) from July 1 through July 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, the window is extended by an hour to 11 p.m.

Fireworks cannot be lit at any other date or time, according to local authorities.

Prairie Grove

Residents can light fireworks only on July 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Bottle rockets are not allowed at all within city limits.

Farmington

Residents can light fireworks on July 3 and July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, July 2, residents can discharge fireworks from 10 a.m. to midnight, and the same for July 4.

Westfork

Fireworks can be lit between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

Greenland

Residents can light fireworks on July 1 through July 4 only during the hours of noon to midnight.

Bentonville

Residents may not discharge bottle rockets, sky-rockets or any firework that is mounted to and/or flies on a stick, city officials said.

Fireworks are only allowed on private property on July 3 and July 4 between noon and midnight.

Rogers

Firework use is allowed in Rogers from July 2 to July 4 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Bottle rocket-type fireworks are not allowed and using fireworks on city property is not allowed.

Bella Vista

Fireworks are allowed to be set off from 6 p.m. to midnight July 3 through July 5 on private property (with permission) if there is no active burn ban. No fireworks attached to a stick, such as bottle rockets, are allowed.

Siloam Springs

Setting off fireworks is allowed on July 1 to July 3 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sky lanterns, bottle rockets, or any aerial firework attached to a stick are not allowed.

Gravette

Residents may light fireworks on private property from June 29 through July 5 between 12 p.m. and midnight.

River Valley

In Fort Smith and Barling, fireworks are not allowed within city limits.

Greenwood

Residents can light fireworks from July 3 to July 5 until midnight.

Lavaca

Fireworks are allowed only on July 4 in Lavaca until 11 p.m.

Bonanza

Between July 1 through July 5, fireworks are allowed to be discharged between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Hackett

Residents in Hackett are allowed to light fireworks on July 4 only, between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Hartford

Fireworks are allowed in the city limits of Hartford between July 1 and July 4 until midnight.

Mansfield

In Mansfield, residents are allowed to discharge fireworks from July 3 to July 5 until midnight.

Huntington

Residents in Huntington are allowed to light fireworks between July 1 and July from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.