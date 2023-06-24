4th of July: List of celebrations in NWA and the River Valley

Check out this list of Fourth of July celebrations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Fourth of July is just around the corner and many are preparing to celebrate the holiday. Here is a list of the events that will be happening in our area:

July 1: 4th of July Bash - Fayetteville

Premier Trailer Sales will celebrate with food, snacks, drinks, and a band. Because this location is within city limits, there will be no fireworks. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m.

Location: 3062 S School Ave.

July 3: Barling's Independence Day Celebration - Barling

A celebration will be held at Barling City Park starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be water slides, food trucks, fireworks, and a live DJ. They will also provide free glow sticks and watermelon.

Location: 800 East H Street.

July 4: July 4th at Orchards Park - Bentonville

Bentonville will host its annual fireworks show at Orchards Park at 7:30 p.m.

Location: 1100 NE John Deshield Blvd.

July 4: 2023 4th of July Celebration - Fort Smith

Fort Smith will host its annual Fourth of July celebration at Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park. There will be food trucks, live music, and even free transportation! Here is the planned schedule:

4 p.m. - Surrounding streets start to close

5 p.m. - Transportation is available at Rogers Avenue, North A & B streets, and Garrison Avenue.

6 p.m. - Live music begins

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks begin

Location: 121 Riverfront Drive

In addition to the ongoing events on Riverfront Drive, surrounding businesses will also be opened. The U.S. Marshals Museum will be open until 8 p.m., and the Park at West End will be open until 10 p.m.

July 4: City of VanBuren Fireworks - Van Buren

With gates opening at 7 p.m., Van Buren will host a fireworks show at the Field of Dream, with food vendors on the site.

Location: 1 Toothaker Drive

July 4: Freedom Fest 2023 - Greenwood

Greenwood's Freedom Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Town Square. There will be food and craft vendors, activities for kids, live music, and fireworks.

Location: Town Square Street

The Arvest Ballpark will host a fireworks show after the Naturals game which starts after 7 p.m.

Location: 3000 Gene George Blvd.

