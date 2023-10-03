USL Arkansas unveils renderings of 5,000-seat soccer stadium designed as 'all-encompassing destination'

The 5,000+ seat stadium has been approved by the city to be developed on the corner of Bellview Road and S 41st Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark — Initial renderings of the newest professional soccer stadium in Arkansas have been released by United Soccer League (USL) Arkansas.

Back in July, it was announced by co-founders Chris Martinovic and Warren Smith that the professional soccer team and stadium would be coming to Northwest Arkansas in the Pinnacle Hills district of Rogers.

The 5,000+ seat stadium has been approved by the city to be developed on the corner of Bellview Road and S 41st Street.

"These renderings represent the initial blueprint of what USL Arkansas envisions for the community. USL Arkansas is committed to fine-tuning and crafting the final version of its new home through invaluable input from the Northwest Arkansas community," USL Arkansas said in a statement on Tuesday unveiling the new visuals of the stadium.

USL Arkansas says the stadium is planned to be developed with the possibility of expansion in mind.

Other details:

There will be a "Safe-Standing" area for fans directly behind the goal on the north end

Stands situated "as close to the pitch as feasible"

Accessible seating options

Sports bar viewing area

VIP suites

premium and experiential seating options

Space outside the stadium for activities and experiences

Martinovic said the vision of the stadium is to provide an inclusive space where everyone can come together. "It's not just a venue; it's the future beating heart of our community where unique, enriching experiences await us all."

"This isn't just another stop on your itinerary; it's an all-encompassing destination, a cornerstone of community life that captures the essence of what Northwest Arkansas offers both in sport and entertainment," Smith said.

The men's team will be a part of the United Soccer League Championship (USLC), which is said to have over 30 clubs in its membership. In 2024, the USL Super League will have its inaugural season with 10-12 women's soccer teams, with plans for the NWA women's team to join in 2026.