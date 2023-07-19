x
Sanders says $1.2B budget surplus could be used to lower state income taxes

Sanders spoke at a discussion hosted by the Rotary Club of Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said she would like to use the state’s budget surplus of more than $1 billion to continue to invest in education and to “responsibly phase out the state income tax.” 

“Things like [the surplus] allow us to do that,” the Republican governor said during a discussion hosted by the Rotary Club of Little Rock. “We want to continue putting more money back into the pockets of Arkansans all over the state, and I think we will have the opportunity to do that over the coming months.” 

The AP reported that Sanders has not ruled out calling a fiscal legislative session next April or a special session before then.

To read more on Governor Sanders' remarks, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

