Gov. Sanders appoints Ken Bragg to State Board of Education

Gov. Sanders announced on Thursday that she has appointed Former Arkansas State Representative Ken Bragg to serve on the Arkansas State Board of Education.

Bragg was elected to his first term as a State Representative for District 15 back in 2012 and completed ten years in the House before he made the decision to not seek a sixth term.

Before serving in the Arkansas House of Representatives, he served committee for Sheridan Water and Sewer and on the Sheridan City Council for sixteen years.

"Ken worked on the LEARNS Act when it was still in its infancy and shepherded it through the legislative session. He knows the law like the back of his hand – which will make him an asset to the Board as we implement bold reforms that will transform Arkansas education," said Gov. Sanders.

The appointment of Braggs marks Governor Sanders’ first appointment to the Board of Education.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be chosen to serve on the Arkansas Board of Education,” Bragg said. “Throughout my career, I have invested in improving our education system, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to do so. Governor Sanders and I are committed to providing solid, quality education for every student that meets their individual needs – and with Arkansas LEARNS, we will.”

He will be replacing Ouida Newton whose term expired at the end of June.