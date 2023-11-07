Governor Sanders authorizes plan to cover 30% of rising insurance premiums for school districts

As the cost of school district insurance premiums rises, Governor Sanders has authorized the state to cover some of the cost increase by using reserve money.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday that the state will now be helping school districts across Arkansas cover the cost of their rising insurance premiums.

She described the rising premiums for the schools as "outrageous."

"They gave districts no reasonable justification for skyrocketing premium costs. It’s clear that they’re just trying to line their pockets on the backs of Arkansas children and taxpayers,” said Governor Sanders. “To prevent our districts from facing financial difficulties, my administration is stepping up to help them cover rising premium costs.”

For the upcoming school year, school districts in Arkansas are facing substantial premium increases that average nearly 130%.