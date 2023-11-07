Arkansas Governor calls school insurance rate spike 'Outrageous'

The Governor’s Office says insurance rates are rising an average of 130% for the upcoming school year.

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday that the state is going to step in to help Arkansas schools with the cost of rising insurance rates.

On Tuesday, Sanders issued a statement about the rising insurance costs that said that “What these insurance providers are doing to our schools is outrageous. They gave districts no reasonable justification for skyrocketing premium costs. It's clear that they're just trying to line their pockets on the backs of Arkansas children and taxpayers.”

Sanders went on to say her administration is going to help districts with the costs to prevent them from facing financial difficulties.

Sanders has authorized the state to cover 30% of the reported 130% cost increase.

The announcement came hours after she spoke to teachers at the Arkansas Department of Education summer conference.

“I know that nothing we do in state government will ever be effective if we do not give our teachers the resources that they need to succeed,” Sanders said at the conference.

The state would cover the cost with money from the restricted reserve account, but this is all pending legislative approval.

