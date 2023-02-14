Gov. Sanders announces new workforce cabinet, names chief workforce officer

The cabinet will advise the governor on workforce development and career education in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday announced an executive order creating a workforce cabinet and named Tyson Foods executive Mike Rogers as chief workforce officer.

The cabinet will advise Sanders on workforce development and career education in Arkansas, and review services and use of funds in government programs to determine whether the state is "maximizing desired outcomes for the state's workforce," the order says.

Other cabinet duties include:

Strengthening Arkansas' operational efficiency by integrating state and federal resources

Simplifying the processes and removing unnecessary barriers for Arkansans to access workforce education and training

To prepare and recommend a data-driven strategic plan to accomplish these goals

