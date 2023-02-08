Gov. Sanders includes raising teacher salary to $50k in education plan

The average pay for teachers in Arkansas is lower than in surrounding states, an issue that Gov. Sanders says she plans to solve.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — While unveiling her LEARNS plan on Wednesday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders included a goal of raising the minimum teacher salary to $50k.

Arkansas currently has the worst starting salary in the South with the minimum salary at $38,000. This announcement comes after a bill was filed this legislative session, called Raising Arkansas's Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act of 2023.

That bill includes a $10,000 raise for every public school teacher.

In her inaugural address, Gov. Sanders said that if the legislature sent her a bill that raised teacher pay, "I will sign it.”

“Arkansas teachers are paid worse than their peers in every other southern state. With the RAISE Act, we can right this wrong and deliver a huge win for our children in Arkansas’s public schools,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Leading (D-Fayetteville).

Other goals relating to teachers in the LEARNS plan also include 12 weeks of paid maternity leave, expanding school safety initiatives and mental health training.

Quick Facts on the RAISE Act:

The RAISE Act will cost $350 million for the $10,000 raise and a one-time cost of $30 million to help districts meet the new minimum salary of $50,000.

The classified raise comes from a House recommendation out of the educational adequacy study to raise the per-pupil foundation amount for non-teacher employees. Our classified staff pay bill doubles the initial recommendation of a $2/hr raise to $4/hr. We achieve this raise with an $89 increase per pupil, which is around $42 million total.

When compared to surrounding states and the south, Arkansas has the lowest average starting salaries for teachers: (Texas - $44,527, Louisiana - $42,185, Alabama - $41,163, Tennessee - $39,024, Mississippi - $36,653 – Source: National Education Association)

Quick Facts on the LEARNS plan:

Stands for Literacy Empowerment Accountability Readiness Networking Safety

K-3 students struggling to read will be eligible for funding supplemental education services ($500 per student)

No Critical Race Theory

Arkansas students must "be able to read" at a 3rd grade level before 4th grade

Students must complete 75 hours of community service before graduating high school

School-choice for all families by 2025-2026 school year

"I believe every child growing up in Arkansas should have access to a quality education, a good-paying job, and a better life right here in our state, and I believe Arkansas LEARNS is how together we will achieve it, " Governor Sanders said.

