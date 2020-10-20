Poll: Trump, Cotton on cruise control for re-election in Arkansas

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey of 647 statewide likely voters shows roughly two-to-one support for both Trump and Cotton.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas’ six electoral votes are heavily favored to go to President Donald Trump, and one of his main allies, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, should return to Washington, D.C. regardless of the national presidential outcome.

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey of 647 statewide likely voters shows roughly two-to-one support for both Trump and Cotton versus their main opponents.

The poll was taken Oct. 11-13, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.9%.

Question: If the election for President of the United States were being held today, and the candidates were Donald J. Trump, the Republican, Joseph R. Biden, the Democrat, Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian, and Howie Hawkins, the Green Party candidate, for whom would you vote?

58% Donald Trump

33.5% Joe Biden

2% Jo Jorgensen

1% Howie Hawkins

2% Someone else

3.5% Undecided

