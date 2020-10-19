Long lines form for early voting in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting for the 2020 general election is now underway in Arkansas, drawling long lines at voting centers in Northwest Arkansas.
Around 100 people waited in the rain at the Washington County Courthouse Monday (Oct. 19) morning to cast their vote. Several early voters also lined the Benton County Administration Building to cast their ballots.
Early voting begins on Monday, October 19, and lasts until Monday, November 2. If you are still in line to vote when the polls close at 7:30 p.m., you can still vote. To find an early voting polling location where you live, follow this link.
Besides a heated Presidential race, Arkansas voters will decide on several state issues. More information about what Arkansans will be voting on this year can be found in our Arkansas Voter's Guide below.
The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Tuesday, October 27. Once you receive the ballot, you can deliver it in person to the county clerk the day before the election. It can also be delivered by mail, by a designated bearer, or by an authorized agent by 7:30 p.m. on election day. More information about absentee voting can be found in our voter's guide.