Governor Hutchinson: Poll shows 69% support for highway tax

If approved, Issue 1 will enact a constitutional amendment to make permanent the temporary half-cent sales tax funding the Connecting Arkansas Program.

ARKANSAS, USA — Sixty-nine percent of likely Arkansas voters favor a half-cent sales tax for roads that will be on the November ballot, according to a poll released by Gov. Asa Hutchinson Sept. 23.

The poll of 800 likely voters by Gilmore Strategy Group found 69% in favor of Issue 1 and 18% opposed, with 13% undecided.

The governor released the poll during a noon speech before the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation. The poll had a margin of error of plus-minus 3.5%.

