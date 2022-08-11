Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

The polls opened Tuesday morning and there's been a steady flow of voters throughout the day. Voting closes at 7:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman.

Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.

"It means this is still America! I love voting I think it’s the most important thing we can do for our country," she said.

Lucy Claypool agrees.

“I’m just really patriotic and I feel like it was something that was given to us a long time ago and we should continue to fight for that," Claypool said.

Claypool says she worked in the White House and from that experience better understands the difference one vote can make.

“You matter especially in midterm elections that one vote can turn a whole entire Republican, Democrat, whatever it is so yeah you do matter and it is your voice and you should execute that right you have," Claypool said.

If you plan on exercising your right to vote, here are a few things to know.

Make sure you have a photo ID with you.

You can vote at any polling location within your county.

It's important to know your candidates and issues.

When it comes to filling out your ballot, as long as you touch the electronic screen every 5 minutes, it will not time out.

Arkansas voters are deciding on a number of things, from a new governor to the recreation of marijuana.

“Whatever turns out, I think will be okay like God knows the answer right," said Claypool.

The polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and election commissioners are expecting a wait time all day long, so they ask that you come prepared.

Click here for real-time election results after the polls close.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device