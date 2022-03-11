Midterm election 2022 live updates: Senate, House control at stake

By 1 p.m. Eastern, Election Day voting locations will be open in all 50 states. Follow along for real-time updates throughout the day and as results come in tonight.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Election Day has begun in the U.S., with control of Congress and of state capitals hanging in the balance.

Election results are expected to begin coming in starting around 7 p.m. Eastern.

This story will provide live updates throughout the day and into the evening on control of the U.S. Senate and House, other major races and any significant news developments around the elections.

All times are Eastern.

6:15 a.m.

Polls are beginning to open for in-person voting — by 1 p.m. Eastern, voting locations will be open in all 50 states (Hawaii is five hours behind the East Coast).

As fears of harassment of election officials and disruptions at polling places and tallying sites arise, election officials say they are prepared to handle potential issues. Voters should not be deterred, AP’s Christina A. Cassidy and Geoff Mulvihill report, and no major problems were reported during the early voting period.

The 2022 political climate has led to an unusually wide range of political territory up for grabs, as Republicans attempt to retake the House and Senate by criticizing the nation's stumbling economy and the Biden administration's handling of crime.

Democrats hope to capitalize on anger about the Supreme Court's summer decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and promises of more policies being enacted if they are able to widen their majority.

Traditionally, the president's party tends to lose seats in midterm elections. Democrats are going into Election Day with 220 representatives in the House, while Republicans control 212.

The Senate is a 50-50 split, with Democrats only maintaining the majority through the tiebreaker vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. A third of the chamber, 34 seats, are up for election this year.