x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Bill proposed to extend Medicaid eligibility in Arkansas

The bill would provide access for migrant men, women and children from the compact of Free Association Islands, which includes the Marshall Islands.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate is considering a bill to encourage the governor to amend the state's Medicaid eligibility rules.

The bill would provide access for migrant men, women and children from the compact of Free Association Islands, which includes the Marshall Islands.

Arkansas has one of the largest Marshallese populations in the United States, most of who primarily live in Northwest Arkansas. 

The lead sponsor for the bill is Republican State Senator Lance Eads from Springdale.  

Click here to read the proposed bill.

RELATED: Arkansas lawmakers give final OK to 'Stand Your Ground' bill

RELATED: Biden administration to undo Medicaid work requirements