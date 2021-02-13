x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Biden administration to undo Medicaid work requirements

The Biden administration is moving to roll back Medicaid work requirements in its latest effort to undo a controversial Trump-era policy.

The Biden administration is moving to roll back Medicaid work requirements in its latest effort to undo a controversial Trump-era policy. 

Federal health officials planned Friday to inform 10 states that they would revoke permissions granted by the Trump administration to impose such requirements. 

This is according to a Biden official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

Officials were also set to withdraw the past administration’s invitation for states to apply for approval for work requirements. 

The move follows an executive order Biden signed last month that directed officials to review and remove barriers to Medicaid coverage.

Related Articles