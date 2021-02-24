Arkansas lawmakers give final OK to 'Stand Your Ground' bill

The House on Wednesday voted 72 to 23 for the bill, which removes the state's duty to retreat before using deadly force.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson legislation that loosens the state's restrictions on using lethal force in self defense.

The Senate approved the measure last month.

A similar bill stalled in the Legislature two years ago, but the measure this year has moved more easily after groups that opposed it said they were neutral to the latest version.