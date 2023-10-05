Bill to ban taxpayer funding for drag performances introduced by Sen. Cotton, other US legislators

The legislation would stop the Department of Defense from using taxpayer funds or taxpayer-funded facilities from hosting drag queen performances.

ARKANSAS, USA — Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) joined four other U.S. senators in introducing legislation that would ban the use of taxpayer dollars to fund drag performances.

Sen. Cotton joined Sens. Steve Daines (R-Montana), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Ted Budd (R-North Carolina) and Marco Rubio (R-Florida) in introducing the bill, which would stop the Department of Defense (DOD) from using taxpayer funds or taxpayer-funded facilities from hosting drag queen performances, according to a press release from Sen. Cotton.

Introduction of the bill follows recent reports that Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, hosted a “Drag Story Time” targeted at children at the base library.

“If military officials want to know why we’re facing a recruiting and retention crisis in our armed forces, they need only look to ‘Drag Story Time.’ Young Americans join the military to become warriors and defend America, not to become social justice warriors. There is no reason taxpayers should be funding this,” said Sen. Cotton.

If passed, the legislation would prohibit the use of funds for "adult cabaret performances," as stated in a copy of the bill attached to Sen. Cotton's press release.

The bill defines an "adult cabaret performance" as "a performance that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dances, strippers or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest."

“Our military’s mission is clear: to provide the military forces needed to deter and win wars and to protect the security of our country and our allies. Allowing the DOD to become a branch of far-Left helping to promote their radical gender ideology by hosting and promoting drag queen performances is a threat to our national security and gross misuse of taxpayer funds. This must be stopped immediately,” said Senator Daines.

You can read the full bill here.

