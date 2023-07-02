Actor Cole Hauser stops by Theo's in Fayetteville

"In case y'all didn't know - Theo's is Rip approved!"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cole Hauser, one of the stars of the show Yellowstone, stopped by Theo's in Fayetteville while in town for the NCAA Regional Tournament.

Theo's posted a photo of Hauser on Wednesday, May 31, with the caption, "In case y'all didn't know - Theo's is Rip approved! Thank you so much, Cole Hauser for coming in! We are definitely fans of Yellowstone so it was a treat for us!"

Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, known as the "fixer" of the Dutton Family in the widely acclaimed show streaming on Peacock.

Hauser's son is heading to TCU in the fall, which of course Arkansas plays in the tournament on Saturday.

