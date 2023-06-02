From Arkansas to Hollywood | Wes Bentley's journey into television

Before he was starring in one of TVs most popular shows, Wes Bentley was making a name for himself at Sylvan Hills High School with the help of his drama teacher.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Before he was starring in one of the most popular shows in television, Wes Bentley was just a boy from Arkansas trying to make it as an actor.

“In my family, we really like Monty Python and skit shows like SNL. My brothers and I would do skits and try to make each other laugh or our parents laugh,” Bentley said.

Performing those sketches as a kid, Wes couldn’t imagine in his wildest dreams he’d one day share the screen with Oscar winner Kevin Costner.

“My favorite thing about what he did and what he’s done on this show is-- coming into it, everyone was excited about the show and nervous to do the show," Bentley said. "Everyone wanted to do their best. He did a great thing coming in and saying 'I’m nervous too, there’s a reason we’re here.'”

Five seasons later, Yellowstone was the most watched non-sports and non-Oscars telecast of 2022, with season four finale averaging over 13 million viewers.

“It’s good to be with somebody who goes the places that Kelly can go, and you know it’s great to work with her. She’s such a great person to be able to do those terrible scenes and then laugh off camera," he said.

Before he portrayed the black sheep of the Dutton family, Wes was just trying to make a name for himself at Sylvan Hills High School with the help of his drama teacher Jeannie Gray.

“Ms. Gray was a huge part of me finding myself as an actor. I got into class much earlier than most kids and she even made a Drama 3 class for me by the time I got to senior which was directing," he said.

Bentley credits so much of his growth to Gray and the care that she displayed with his acting.

"She really took care [of] me and helped me focus on being better and better. We would go to these speech and voice competitions. I would have a monologue, scenes with another actor, and improv which I really loved," Bentley said.

Ms. Gray continued to coach and support him as he landed roles in Oscar winning films such as American Beauty, co-starred with icons such as Heath Ledger, and block buster films like the Hunger Games.

“She was just amazing at nurturing me and the other kids in the class. She has amazing insight and that’s why I still check in with her about my performances because she’s always had such great taste. I was very lucky to have her.”

The two continue to text and share notes but had not seen each other in quite some time, until we surprised Bentley with a special appearance form Gray.

“What a great surprise! I wish I was in the studio now and I could give you a big hug," Bentley said after seeing Gray in the THV11 studio. "This is just amazing, and it’s come full circle. The beginning is there and with her.”