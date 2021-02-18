x
Crews extinguish boat fires at Rocky Branch Marina

ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to a boat fire at the Rocky Branch Marina on Beaver Lake Wednesday (Feb. 17).

Beaver Lake Fire crews responded with Piney Point and NEBCO FD to assist with the fire.

According to the Rocky Branch Fire Department, the fire started around 5:15 p.m. 

When firefighters arrived two boats were fully covered in flames. A third was in danger of catching fire but firefighters were able to cut it loose and save it.

The other two boats are a total loss, one of the two burned down to the water line and eventually sank into the water. 

The department was not able to launch marine units because of the weather. 

The owners of the boats have been contacted and are aware of what happened. 

The exact cause of the fire is unknown but will be investigated. Electricity is being restored so that other boats docked will have heat and won’t freeze.

This is a developing story.

