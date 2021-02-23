Victim of Fort Smith kitchen fire dies

Emergency crews performed CPR on a victim found inside the home, who passed away Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The victim of a kitchen fire that occurred on 96th St. in Fort Smith passed away Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning.

The victim was inside the home when a fire started in the kitchen.

The Fort Smith Fire Marshal said after finding the victim, emergency crews performed CPR on the victim, who was taken to a local hospital and in critical condition.

A firefighter received lacerations on his wrist while putting out the flames. He was treated for his injuries and then released.