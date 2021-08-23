Whataburger to host fundraiser to support NWA Food Bank

The month-long fundraiser will support the NWA Food Bank's School Pantry Program.

Whataburger will be hosting a fundraiser to support the NWA Food Bank's School Pantry Program.

This is part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Initiative and will be held from August 30 to September 27.

For every $1 donated, customers will get a coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of medium fries and a 32 oz. drink.

Customers will be able to help fight hunger in the Northwest Arkansas area by donating at any of the following Whataburger locations:

1956 W MLK Blvd. Fayetteville, AR 72701

4030 N College Ave. Fayetteville, AR 72703

4335 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd. Rogers, AR 72758

4172 Elm Springs Rd. Springdale AR 72762