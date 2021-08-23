Whataburger to host fundraiser to support NWA Food Bank

Whataburger will be hosting a fundraiser to support the NWA Food Bank's School Pantry Program.
This is part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Initiative and will be held from August 30 to September 27.
For every $1 donated, customers will get a coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of medium fries and a 32 oz. drink.
Customers will be able to help fight hunger in the Northwest Arkansas area by donating at any of the following Whataburger locations:
- 1956 W MLK Blvd. Fayetteville, AR 72701
- 4030 N College Ave. Fayetteville, AR 72703
- 4335 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd. Rogers, AR 72758
- 4172 Elm Springs Rd. Springdale AR 72762
The NWA Food Bank's School Pantry Program benefits the communities of Fayetteville, Springdale, and Rogers. Each dollar goes back to those facing food insecurity so that no child goes hungry.