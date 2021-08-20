Decatur Police Department’s K9 Dax to receive body armor donation

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."

DECATUR, Ark — Decatur Police Department’s K9 Dax will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

K9 Dax’s protective gear will be donated from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of the Donald E. Fike Family Foundation.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always." Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks, according to the police department.



Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009 and is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Since it began, the organization has provided over 4,349 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.



The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.



The organization accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount and a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.