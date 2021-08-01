New program aimed at reducing poverty in Northwest Arkansas

Innovative Poverty Solutions, a new nonprofit organization in Northwest Arkansas, is nearing the launch of its first initiative.

Innovative Poverty Solutions, a new nonprofit organization in Northwest Arkansas, is nearing the launch of its first initiative.

Circles NWA (circlesnwa.org) is a mentorship program designed to help people pursue upward mobility out of poverty. Circles helps participants set goals and execute an 18-month plan to increase their income and move toward stability.

The process begins with a 12-week training class, during which people accepted to the program learn basic financial literacy and create a plan to achieve their goals.