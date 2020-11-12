Washington Co. Sheriff's Office wants to identify driver in hit and run involving pregnant jogger

Do you recognize this vehicle? The driver struck a pregnant jogger on Arbor Acres Road and sped off instead of stopping to check on her.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for a hit and run.

The black passenger car seen in the video below was traveling westbound on Arbor Acres Road and struck a pregnant female jogger just east of the Clear Water intersection at approximately 9:28 on Dec. 10

The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop to check and see if she was okay, and instead, sped off.

Good Samaritans nearby responded to the aid of the female and assisted her in getting medical attention. She was transported to a hospital in the area for further medical evaluation.

Thankfully, the victim sustained only minor injuries from the hit and run.