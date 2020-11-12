x
Man hit and killed by a vehicle in Rogers

A man was hit and killed while crossing the street in the 1900 block of S. 8th Street in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Rogers.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, around 8:40 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 10) a man was hit by a vehicle in the 1900 block of S. 8th Street.

Rogers Police and Rogers Fire Department responded to the scene.

The man was deceased prior to their arrival. 

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Police say they are conducting an investigation on a red Toyota pickup truck that is directly in front of the man's body on the scene.

Police say the driver is okay and was reported at no fault of his as he was driving home from work.

No other details, including the man's identity, have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

