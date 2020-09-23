Man arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle hit-and-run in Rogers

The motorcyclist who allegedly fled the scene on foot following the Aug. 29 crash is now in custody.

ROGERS, Arkansas — 37-year-old Christopher David Park was arrested on Friday (Sept. 18) in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in Rogers.

Park has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident (F) and is being held at Benton County Sheriff's Office.

A crash in Rogers involving two motorcycles and another vehicle turned deadly on Aug. 29.

The Rogers Fire Department stated in an Aug. 29 Facebook post that the crash happened at 1st St. and West Olrich St.

According to police, one of the motorcycle drivers left the scene on foot following the fatal collision.

A Felony Warrant was issued for Park in connection with the accident.

On Aug. 30, Arkansas State Police (ASP) released a fatal crash summary detailing the crash.

The summary stated that a Harley FLHT, driven by 45-year-old Gary Stennet of Welling, Okla., was southbound on 1st St. when a Honda MX 250, driven by an unknown driver, ran a red light going eastbound and collided with Stennet.

Stennet fell from his bike and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on S 1st St.

According to the summary, the driver of the Honda MX 250 left their motorcycle in the grass near an intersection and left the scene. The vehicle that hit Stennet after he fell from his bike also left the scene.

Stennet's loved ones asked those responsible to come forward so they could have closure.

“The loss is just unimaginable, he is irreplaceable," said Stennet's life long friend Calvin Rollins. “It does make me a bit angry that people would take off, I don’t know if they could have helped if they were the only ones at the scene they could have called 911 they could have helped out in some way that’s what you do when you hurt someone."

Rollins says if the crash would've gone differently, his friend would've done anything to help someone in need.