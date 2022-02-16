Warning horn below Beaver Dam not working

Those downstream of the dam should pay close attention to the water levels as they could rise and fall rapidly.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The warning horn that sounds before changes in water levels downstream of Beaver Dam is currently not working.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is alerting everyone and is urging those downstream of the dam to pay close attention to the water levels as they could rise and fall rapidly.

Officials are urging everyone to also wear a Coast Guard-approved lifejacket when you’re on or around the water.

The Beaver Project Office is working to get the horn back online but there is currently no timeline for when it will be repaired or replaced.

More information can be found on the Little Rock District website or by clicking on the water level button or by using the district smartphone app that can be found by searching “USACE Little Rock” in all major app stores.

