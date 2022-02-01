Cattle and calf inventories drop in Arkansas; prices could lead to profits for cattle farmers in 2022

State cattle farmers liquidated about 90,000 cattle and calves as cattle inventories declined for the third straight year.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas cattle inventories declined for the third straight year, falling more than 5% from January 2021 estimates. State cattle farmers liquidated about 90,000 cattle and calves, according to the January Cattle Inventory Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The state’s drop more than doubles that of the national cattle inventory, which is 2% less than January 2021 estimates. Arkansas typically ranks among the top 15 beef cattle producing states. There were nearly 1 million head of beef cattle/cows in the state in 2020, USDA reported.

James Mitchell, extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said opinions vary throughout the agricultural industry, as far as whether the state is likely to see further liquidation of cattle holdings, or if a “leveling off” is at hand.

