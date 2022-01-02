Lois 'The Coast Guard Lady' Bouton of Rogers dies at age 102

Lois "The Coast Guard Lady" Bouton not only served in the USCG but wrote over 100,000 letters to her "Coasties" for the last 48 years.

ROGERS, Ark. — A beloved member of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) community has passed away at 102.

Lois "The Coast Guard Lady" Bouton of Rogers passed away Saturday, Jan. 29.

USCG officials say she was a positive influence and encouragement to thousands of service members around the globe.

During World War II, Bouton enlisted USCG Women's Reserve and served as a radio operator stationed first at Coast Guard Radio Station Cape May, NJ, and then at an air station. She was discharged in November of 1945 as a Radioman Third Class after completing her service at the Coast Guard district office in Philadelphia.

For the last 20 years, Bouton was a U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 085-05-06 on Beaver Lake.

She remained closely connected after her time in the service ended and spent decades writing letters to service members stationed all over the world, landing her the nickname "The Coast Guard Lady."

For the past 48 years, she has written over 100,000 letters and cards to "her Coasties" in various stations and deployments.

Over the years, Bouton received many honors, including the Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award, the "Spirit of Hope" Award presented by the U. S. Department of Defense, and was made an Honorary Commodore in the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

In 2019, on her 100th birthday, Bouton was given the rank of "Honorary Master Chief Petty Officer," her most prized honor.

Before WWII, Bouton, then Lois Guenette, was a teacher in a one-room school in Antioch, IL. Officials say she read about the heroic rescues performed by the Coast Guard on the Great Lakes and began her fascination with this branch of service. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, she enquired about joining but was told that women were not needed at the time.

In 1942, the USCG Women's Reserve, better known as the SPARs, was created. She enlisted in 1943 and graduated with the 6thSPAR class from recruit training in West Palm Beach, FL. She completed five months of radio school in Atlantic City, NJ, during which she met William (Bill) Bouton, who she would go on to marry.

After the war, the couple moved back to Illinois, and Lois returned to teaching first grade until her retirement in 1972.

Toward the end of the Vietnam War, Bouton began visiting wounded and recovering service members at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center, bringing them cards and letters from her students as well as her homemade cookies. This was when she became known as the "Chocolate Chip Lady."

Bouton's nickname changed to "The Coast Guard Lady" after finding a few Coast Guardsmen in the hospital. While visiting all of the wards, she made additional effort to find the Coasties.

In 1974, they moved to Rogers, and Bouton began writing letters to Coast Guardsmen and their families located in isolated stations and lighthouses. Officials say her greetings and companionship gave hope and encouragement to many in some of their loneliest assignments. The Boutons also traveled to visit many Coast Guard units in their retirement.

Officials with the USCG wrote in part saying Bouton will be greatly missed.

"Lois Bouton was a living legend in the Coast Guard Community and will be truly missed by many. Her letters have touched many generations of active duty, reserve, auxiliary, and civilian members and their families. Her spirit will live on in her story and in the lives of those that had the honor of making her acquaintance."

Visitation and Funeral Services for Bouton will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Rogers on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Benton County Memorial Park located at 3800 W Walnut Street in Rogers.

The service will be streamed on Facebook Live by Grace Memorial Methodist Church.

Instead of flowers, memorials and donations may be sent to the National Coast Guard Museum, 78 Howard St, Suite A, New London, CT 06320.

