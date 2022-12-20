Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm

The wind chill could make temperatures feel between -15 and -30 degrees this week in our area and local warming shelters are opening their doors to those in need.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area.

Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Arctic front will blast into Northwest Arkansas on Thursday around 5-7 a.m. and the River Valley from 8-11 a.m. High temperatures will be set early ahead of the front before free-falling all day. Temperatures will likely be in the single digits by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Strong north winds will gusts 30-40 MPH all day Thursday through Friday morning. Accumulating snow will create slick and hazardous travel conditions with reduced visibility, especially across Northwest Arkansas.

Several warming centers will be open throughout our area to help those escape the freezing weather.

In Northwest Arkansas, 7hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church, New Beginning Bridge Housing Community and NWA Continuum of Care have teamed up to help anyone needing shelter during the extremely cold days.

During the evening, once the emergency shelter at Salvation Army reaches capacity, Genesis Church, located at 205 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville, will open its doors to operate an emergency overflow shelter. Guests staying there will have cots, blankets, pillows and a storage bin. People are allowed to check in at 6 p.m. and can receive a warm dinner provided by Genesis Church.

Staffing for the overnight shelter is provided by New Beginnings and Micah 6:8 Ministries.

At 6 a.m. Genesis Church closes its overnight shelter and provides transportation to 7hills Homeless Center. 7hills opens early on these cold days to provide a warming center, coffee, breakfast and lunch, winter clothing and bathrooms. 7hills extends its normal operating hours to 6 p.m. to complement the Genesis Church shelter operating hours.

Hope Campus, located at 301 South E Street in Fort Smith, will also open its doors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to those in need. They will have an extra 19 inclement weather mats to provide for those seeking shelter.

If you need help finding a shelter location or transportation to get to a safe place, call 211 for more information.

The following is a list of warming shelters in our area:

Northwest Arkansas

Salvation Army Bentonville – Shelter for families - (479) 271-9545 - 3305 SW I Street, Bentonville, AR. 72712

Salvation Army Fayetteville – Shelter for families (Capacity reduced due to remodeling) - 219 West 15th Street, Fayetteville, AR. 72701

Washington County overflow – Genesis Church (Genesis Church may be able to assist help seekers with pets) - (479) 442-4237 - 205 West Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR. 72701

Benton County overflow – vouchers as appropriate

River Valley

Salvation Army Fort Smith – Shelter for families, 479-783-2340; 301 N 6th St, Fort Smith, AR. 72901; Can be used as warming center 8:30 a.m-6 p.m.; 6 p.m. overnight shelter opens and dinner is also served

Riverview Hope Campus – Shelter for individuals, 479-668-4764 301 South E St, Fort Smith, AR. 72901 - Hope Campus also has all three meals and dog kennels

Next Steps – Day shelter from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 479-785-5433; 123 North 6th St Ste 200, Fort Smith, AR. 72901

Gospel Rescue Mission – Warming Center in Van Buren – 479-474-4163 – 201 Drennen St, Van Buren AR. 72956

A note on the workflow that the shelters have asked the United Way to follow when community members from NWA and River Valley call to ask for shelter or warming centers:

Staff will refer to the closest warming center

Staff will refer to the closest cold weather overnight shelter as appropriate

If the cold weather overnight shelter has reached capacity, they will refer community members to an overflow shelter provider, or screen for vouchers as appropriate (Benton County only)

Community members may contact Arkansas 211 in the following ways:

Dial 211 or (866) 489-6983 – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Text 898-211 (TXT 211) and provide ZIP Code: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Visiting the United Way website, www.arkansas211.org









Temperatures will likely stay below freezing area-wide through Christmas morning. Highs will try to get to just above freezing on Christmas day.

