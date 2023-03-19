Vigil held for missing Beaver Lake kayakers

5NEWS was told the family of 47-year-old Charles or Chuck Morris and 20-year-old Charley Morris were there in attendance.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — A vigil was held on Saturday, March 18 for a father and son reported missing from Beaver Lake Thursday. The vigil was held at the Lost Bridge Village housing area near Beaver Lake.

5NEWS was told the family of 47-year-old Charles or Chuck Morris and 20-year-old Charley Morris were there in attendance.

According to a Facebook post, the father, Chuck Morris is part of a band named Lotus. The band posted on its Facebook page about the search.

Chuck plays percussion for the band which kicks off its nationwide tour in April.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device