Beaver Lake's Tanglewood Lodge catches fire

Images from the Hickory Creek Fire Dept. show plumes of fire reflecting off the waters.

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Tanglewood Lodge Facebook page, a fire broke out on the night of Feb. 6 that has engulfed much of the Lodge.

Exact damage estimates are not in yet, but the pictures show an inferno on the banks.

The Hickory Creek Fire Department has stated that at one point they believed there might have been somebody trapped inside the lodge, but thankfully there have not been any injuries reported at this time.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

