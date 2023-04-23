Possible vehicle crash destroys Fort Smith store

This happened at the location at 1200 U.S. Highway 71.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Discount Tobacco of Fort Smith closed one of its locations after a possible vehicle crashed into their store Friday, April 21, night.

This happened at the location at 1200 U.S. Highway 71. Discount Tobacco says you can visit any of their other three locations:

2000 Rogers Avenue

9001 Rogers Avenue

3438 Midland Blvd.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt in this incident. 5NEWS reached out to Fort Smith police but have not heard back yet. The owner says the location will be closed until repairs are made.

