86-year-old arrested for possession of child sex abuse material in Fort Smith

Fort Smith 86-year-old Joe Stephen Brundage was taken into custody after more than 50 illicit images were found on an old computer formerly in his possession.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has arrested 86-year-old Joe Stephen Brundage in connection with the possession of child pornography/sexual abuse material.

According to police, Brundage was taken into custody after a concerned citizen alerted FSPD to an old computer gifted by Brundage. A digital forensics examination of the computer reportedly revealed more than 50 images of child sexual abuse material.

Based on the findings, the FSPD reportedly obtained and executed a search warrant and detectives were able to seize another computer owned by Brundage that allegedly had additional images of child sexual abuse material.

According to police, Brundage has been arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography/Sexual Abuse Material.

