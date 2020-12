The person hit has been transported to an area hospital. Police did not provide details about the extent of their injuries.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to a Walmart in Van Buren Monday night after a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the store.

The crash happened in front of the Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Van Buren near Highway 59.

