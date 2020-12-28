x
Man charged in crash that killed Springdale man in Nebraska

A 37-year-old Nebraska man has been charged in a traffic crash in October that killed a man from Springdale, Arkansas.

Christopher Gorham, of Bellevue, was charged last week with motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk. 

Authorities allege Gorham's pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Shawn Kimbrough, of Springdale, Arkansas, on Oct. 27.  

The crash occurred on U.S. 75 south of Blair, Nebraska. 

Kimbrough died at the scene.

Witnesses were able to pull Gorham from his burning truck.

He is being held on $250,000 bail in Washington County, Nebraska.

