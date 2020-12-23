Fire erupts after tanker truck rolls over, blocking I-40 near Ozark

No injuries are reported from the accident, but the department of transportation is reporting the crash as a possible hazmat issue.

OZARK, Ark. — A tanker truck on fire that rolled over is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-40 north of Ozark at Exit 35.

The Franklin County Emergency Management initially recommended sheltering in place at home for residents north of I-40 due to dangerous fumes from the accident. That recommendation has since been lifted.

The Franklin County Emergency Management told 5NEWS it is a diesel fuel tanker that crashed.

No injuries are reported from the crash, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The fire spread across the median, causing both sides of the interstate to be temporarily blocked. The fire is now under control, according to Franklin County Emergency Management.

Smoke from the fire could be seen miles away from the crash.

Drivers on I-40 going eastbound should expect to see delays with many drivers traveling for the holiday weekend. The interstate is expected to be blocked through the afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted through Highway 64 in Ozark.

