x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Fire erupts after tanker truck rolls over, blocking I-40 near Ozark

No injuries are reported from the accident, but the department of transportation is reporting the crash as a possible hazmat issue.

OZARK, Ark. — A tanker truck on fire that rolled over is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-40 north of Ozark at Exit 35.

The Franklin County Emergency Management initially recommended sheltering in place at home for residents north of I-40 due to dangerous fumes from the accident. That recommendation has since been lifted. 

The Franklin County Emergency Management told 5NEWS it is a diesel fuel tanker that crashed.

No injuries are reported from the crash, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. 

The fire spread across the median, causing both sides of the interstate to be temporarily blocked. The fire is now under control, according to Franklin County Emergency Management. 

Smoke from the fire could be seen miles away from the crash.  

Credit: KFSM

Drivers on I-40 going eastbound should expect to see delays with many drivers traveling for the holiday weekend. The interstate is expected to be blocked through the afternoon. 

Traffic is being diverted through Highway 64 in Ozark. 

Keep up with the latest traffic conditions where you live here

Please check back for updates to this story.

RELATED: ArDOT to investigate curve in Crawford County where several people have died in crashes

RELATED: Two killed after crash with semi-truck in Gentry