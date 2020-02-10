Unexpected discovery made by Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office Dive Team during training dive

A truck stolen in 2018 was pulled from Beaver Lake. As an added bonus, the Sheriff’s Office rescued fish from the bed and released them to live another day!

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Dive Team made an unexpected discovery during a routine training dive on Beaver Lake.

WCSO Dive Team was training at Springs Boat Ramp in Washington Co. when they found a truck that was reported stolen from Springdale in 2018.

WCSO shared photos of the find on Facebook writing, “An added bonus - fish were rescued from the bed and released to live another day!”

Blue Springs Boat Ramp is a boat launch on Brush Creek and Beaver Lake in Springdale.