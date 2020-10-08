Missing Pope County kayakers found at 3:00 a.m.

Three adults, a four-year-old child and a six-year-old were unaccounted for at the meet-up location.

POPE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Just after 12:00 a.m. on Aug. 2, the Johnson County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from a kayaker who was separated from his party.

Four kayaks put-in near Ross Mountain Road in Pope County and were supposed to meet at the Big Piney Bridge.

Three adults, a four-year-old child and a six-year-old child were unaccounted for at the meet-up location.

The missing four were last seen approximately two miles from where they put-in, and the last contact made with them was around 7:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Michael Johnson, the 911 dispatcher, advised Sheriff Stephens of the situation, who then directed that a search and rescue effort be implemented.

Multiple agencies were mobilized to assist in rescue efforts.

Rescue teams from both Pope and Johnson Counties arrived with 45 minutes to search Big Piney Creek from both ends of the search area.

Verizon was notified and was requested to ping the phones for a location, and once the location was received, rescuers headed to that area.

Johnson and Pope County Dive Team/SAR members, who were in rafts on the Creek, made contact with the kayakers at approximately 3:30 a.m. They were located about two miles upstream from CR 2770.

The rescue team assisted the kayakers as they continued to float downstream toward an exit location.

The kayakers and rescue team exited the water at about 4:20 a.m.

All individuals were in good condition and refused treatment from Johnson Regional EMS, who was on scene for evaluations and transport if necessary.

Johnson County Sheriff, Jimmy Stephens, says he is thankful to everyone involved for their assistance and great teamwork.

Agencies involved were: