Deputies search for missing teens in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teens.
According to deputies, Michael Digangi, 17, and Caden Overby, 16, left a location in the Morrow area and were possibly seen in the Fayetteville area around midnight Sunday (Sept. 20) night.
Michael was last seen wearing a green pullover, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.
Caden was last seen wearing a gray pullover, khaki slacks and light-colored tennis shoes.
If you have seen Michael or Caden, or currently know their whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.
PHOTOs: Michael is on the horse, Caden is with the dog.
