UAFS not moving to online-only classes due to coronavirus, yet

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is taking steps to prepare in case the coronavirus reaches campus.

Students are still taking precautions to stay healthy.

"We're trying to disinfect our phones, you know, like wiping off your screen because it has a lot of germs on it. Washing our hands, washing our water bottles, staying hydrated, and keeping your friends accountable too," Taely Dedmon, a student, said.

The university has NOT made the decision to move to a strictly online learning platform but is prepared to do so in the event the pandemic reaches Fort Smith.

"Of course, some courses are much more inclined to be a face to face delivery or to be hands-on learning like laboratories, but otherwise, most of our classes can transition to online learning very easily," Dr. Terisa Riley, Chancellor, University of Arkansas Fort Smith said.

Another step the school is taking is extra cleanings.

"We outsource our custodial services, and so they're cleaning every 30 minutes all the high touch areas, and we are also environmentally protected filters in our rooms to make sure that all of our air quality is excellent," Riley said.



Although some students are anxious about the virus, they have faith that, in the end, everything will be okay.

"I trust in doctor Riley and our staff and faculty making the best decision because I know they have our best interest at heart so, whatever they decide, I'm going to feel confident with what they decide," Dedmon said.



There's is a student aboard program at UAFS.