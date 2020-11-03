Coronavirus in Arkansas: What you need to know

A one-stop shop about what you need to know about coronavirus in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) confirmed the first presumptive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the state on Wednesday, March 11.

Latest updates:

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

For confirmed COVID-19 infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS viruses.





What's closed because of COVID-19?

Local events are beginning to be postponed because of fears that the coronavirus could spread.

How are businesses are responding to COVID-19?

How is the University of Arkansas responding to COVID-19?

On-campus classes will continue at the University of Arkansas. Students and faculty have received alerts from the university to prepare for the potential need to move classes online.

The SEC continues to monitor developments associated with the coronavirus and has not modified the schedule of events related to our men’s basketball tournament in Nashville.

The University of Arkansas is suspending all university-sponsored out-of-state travel – both domestic and international – until May.

How is XNA responding to COVID-19?

VERIFY: Debunking online rumors about coronavirus.

Resources you can use to stay up-to-date on the coronavirus in Arkansas.

The ADH has a webpage with updates to the number of confirmed cases, and those being tested in the state.

ADH has activated a call center to answer questions from health care providers and the public about the novel coronavirus. During normal business hours (8:00am – 4:30pm), urgent and non-urgent calls, please call 1-800-803-7847. After normal business hours, urgent calls needing immediate response, please call 501-661-2136.

Governor Asa Hutchison has provided updates about how the state is combating the disease on his YouTube page.