University of Arkansas suspends in-person classes, will begin all-online courses due to coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is suspending all in-person classes effective immediately and will move to an all-online or other alternative method of course delivery starting Monday, March 16, and continuing through the remainder of the semester.

The university said this does not mean that the campus is closed.

University operations will continue. Housing, dining and other services will continue to be provided.

Students may choose to return to their family residence for the remainder of the semester if they would like.

Your health is our top priority. While no members of the university community have been diagnosed with COVID-19, we continue to prepare for that potential while working to complete the current academic semester.

With this in mind, we are suspending in-person classes effective immediately and will move to an all-online or other alternative method of course delivery starting Monday, March 16th and continuing through the remainder of the semester.

To be clear, this is not a closure. University operations continue. Housing, dining and other services continue to be provided. However, students may choose to return to their family residence for the remainder of the semester.

What do faculty need to do now to prepare?

With no in-person classes the rest of today and Friday, faculty members should use this time to prepare to deliver courses online starting Monday, March 16th. Here are some resources to help facilitate that process:

The university’s Teaching Innovation and Pedagogical Support (TIPS) Center offers contingency planning guidance for faculty to help deliver content to students even when they cannot attend physical classes due to an outbreak, illness or inclement weather.



Instructors can also request departmental workshops, one-on-one support and receive Blackboard course information by sending a request to: tips@uark.edu.

Instructors can also access articles, tutorials and other resources for guidance.



The Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center also provides a list of faculty resources for coping with the pandemic.



Communicate your plans and next steps to your students as soon as possible. They will expect to hear from you.



Also, please work with your students to help ensure that they are able to access the courses you will be delivering wherever they may be – on campus or otherwise.



What do students need to do now to prepare?

Students should be on the lookout for communication from instructors about the logistics of the move to the online delivery of classes. Be patient as some instructors will need some time – possibly into the weekend – to test and practice before providing more finalized details ahead of Monday’s switch to the online delivery of classes.



Work with your instructors to ensure that you will have access to the class content online wherever you may be – on campus or otherwise.



Make sure you have updated your cell phone information in UA Connect in case we need to contact you directly via text with any updates.



The move to the online or alternate delivery of classes does not currently impact housing, dining or other services. However, while completing classes online, students may choose to return to their family residence for the remainder of the semester.



Please continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures moving forward, especially in places like the library, computer labs and recreational facilities.



Information about students with clinical placements will be provided soon.

How does this impact staff members?

Regular university operations will continue as scheduled as this is not a closure.



At this time, the move to an all-online method of academic course delivery does not directly impact staff members other than those who will be assisting students and faculty adjust to the all-online method of course delivery.

Please continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures moving forward.



If you have questions, please reach out to your supervisor.

We should also all work to minimize unnecessary gatherings of groups of people on campus for the remainder of the semester. I understand that this move will create many challenges for us all. The coming weeks will require a great deal of flexibility and understanding as we all work through this together. Please remain supportive, respectful and empathetic to one another as we move forward.