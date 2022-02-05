UA System forms search committee for next chancellor in Fayetteville

The committee includes faculty, staff, and UA supporters.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System announced Friday (Feb. 4) a search committee to assist in finding the next chancellor at the UA campus in Fayetteville.

Charles Robinson, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the UA, has been interim chancellor for the state’s flagship university since Aug. 16. Bill Kincaid had served as acting chancellor after former chancellor Joe Steinmetz resigned on June 18.

The committee includes faculty, staff, and UA supporters. The group will advise UA System President Donald Bobbitt as he considers candidates.