Tan France UA lecture moved to Fayetteville Town Center, more tickets available

The event has been moved to the Fayetteville Town Center on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. More tickets will be available at noon on Feb. 4.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the high demand for tickets to attend the Tan France lecture at the University of Arkansas, the event has been moved to the Fayetteville Town Center.

According to the university, a second round of ticket reservations will be open to the public on Friday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m.

France will deliver a moderated Q&A as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee's series at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Tickets are required for the event that is free and open to the public.

France is a successful fashion designer who has helped dozens on the Emmy-winning makeover reboot Queer Eye. He's also a New York Times bestselling author with his memoir, Naturally Tan, which depicts his life and how he grew up gay in a traditional South Asian family.

The UA currently has a mask mandate requiring everyone to wear masks while in indoor venues. All audience members attending this event will be required to wear a face covering.

