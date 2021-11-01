2 bodies found inside burning home in Sequoyah County, police investigating as possible double homicide

Firefighters located two bodies inside the home while working to put out the flames on Sunday.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — Two bodies were located while crews put out a house fire in Sequoyah County Sunday (Jan. 10), and now investigators believe it could be the scene of a double homicide, according to Chief Deputy Charles House, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office.

The fire happened on S Cottonwood Road between Roland and Muldrow at around 8:30 Sunday (Jan. 10) morning.

“Our deputies, investigators went out and subsequently ended up calling OSBI and the fire marshal to help with the investigation. They believe there was some kind of foul play,” Sheriff Larry Lane said.

Lane says both victims are adults, and one was a man and was a woman. He says this is a very uncommon crime for Sequoyah County.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had a homicide in a year, but we are handling it the best we can, and like I said, we called in the outside agencies that we are supposed to and go from there,” he said.

The two bodies have been sent to the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of their deaths.